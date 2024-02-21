Barclays Boosts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $40.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZG. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 176,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,820. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $305,556.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,568.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $305,556.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,568.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,649. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $18,130,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,502,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

