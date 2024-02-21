Barclays Boosts Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target to $30.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Sapiens International stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. 40,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,235. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 87,354 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 33.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 470.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 77,473 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 32,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

