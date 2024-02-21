BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) versus Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Critical Survey

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BankUnited and Provident Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.94 billion 1.03 $178.67 million $2.38 11.28 Provident Financial Services $695.65 million 1.67 $128.40 million $1.71 8.96

Profitability

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial Services. Provident Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BankUnited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BankUnited and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 9.19% 8.38% 0.59% Provident Financial Services 18.46% 7.88% 0.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of BankUnited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. BankUnited pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BankUnited has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BankUnited and Provident Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 2 6 1 0 1.89 Provident Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

BankUnited currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.76%. Provident Financial Services has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.63%. Given Provident Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than BankUnited.

Summary

BankUnited beats Provident Financial Services on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based lines of credit, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, capital call lines, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of banking centers located in Florida counties and the New York metropolitan area, as well as Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

