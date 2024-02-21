Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bandwidth in a research report issued on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $346.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bandwidth by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $30,885.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $61,155.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $30,885.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,492 shares of company stock valued at $314,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.