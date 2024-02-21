BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0924 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 11.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

