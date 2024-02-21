Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.02

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 105320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

