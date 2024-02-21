Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Insider Buys £24,831.36 in Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) insider Neil Rogan acquired 15,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £24,831.36 ($31,265.88).

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

LON BGUK traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162 ($2.04). The stock had a trading volume of 311,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,296. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 141.40 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 175.60 ($2.21). The stock has a market cap of £242.97 million, a PE ratio of 16,270.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

