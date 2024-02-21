Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Insider Buys £24,831.36 in Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) insider Neil Rogan acquired 15,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £24,831.36 ($31,265.88).
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
LON BGUK traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162 ($2.04). The stock had a trading volume of 311,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,296. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 141.40 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 175.60 ($2.21). The stock has a market cap of £242.97 million, a PE ratio of 16,270.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.