BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 18.50 Per Share

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,253 ($15.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,020.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,152.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.25. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 866.60 ($10.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,256.50 ($15.82).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.36) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,114.33 ($14.03).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angus Cockburn bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.18) per share, with a total value of £20,940 ($26,366.15). Insiders purchased a total of 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,166 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

