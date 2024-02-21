BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.88

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.88 and traded as high as $63.32. BAE Systems shares last traded at $63.12, with a volume of 715,500 shares traded.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,142.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

