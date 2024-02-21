Badger Meter, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $156.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $170.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $563,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,517 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

View Our Latest Report on BMI

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.