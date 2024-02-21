B. Riley Weighs in on Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Cedar Fair stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.