Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $177.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,886. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

