Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.86. 163,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,454. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

