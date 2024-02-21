Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,448,607 shares of company stock valued at $201,252,861 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $158.27. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.61.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

