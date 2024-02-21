Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.21. 646,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,094,813. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

