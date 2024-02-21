Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QCOM opened at $150.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.