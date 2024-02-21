Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 83,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 51,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000.

GVI stock opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

