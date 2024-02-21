Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 294.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 105,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 79,092 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 363.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 483,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. 178,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,098. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

