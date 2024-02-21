Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 951.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

