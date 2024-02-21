Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,338 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $56.26. 279,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

