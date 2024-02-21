AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,398 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.50% of AXIS Capital worth $71,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 15,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

AXS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.97. 53,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,054. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

