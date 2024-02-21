Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stake Lowered by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,976. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

