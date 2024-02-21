Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.36-2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. Avista also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. 456,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. Avista has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $45.13.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Avista’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

AVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Avista by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avista by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Avista by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

