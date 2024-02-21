Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. Avista has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.13.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AVA. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avista by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Avista by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 530,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,537 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,526,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

