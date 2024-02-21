Avidity Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,260 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,763% compared to the average daily volume of 211 call options.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RNA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,360. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,696 shares of company stock valued at $128,610. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.