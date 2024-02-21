Avalanche Achieves Market Cap of $13.53 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $36.80 or 0.00071693 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $13.53 billion and $511.72 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,750,217 coins and its circulating supply is 367,717,307 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

