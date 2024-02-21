Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $87.00

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 87.98 ($1.11), with a volume of 2122802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.15).

Avacta Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.41, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £253.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.84.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

