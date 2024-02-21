Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) EVP Sells $83,600.00 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.66 and a 52-week high of $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

View Our Latest Report on ALV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.