Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Autoliv has increased its dividend by an average of 62.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

ALV opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.66. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $113.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Autoliv by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

