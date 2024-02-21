Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.42

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 554865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 145,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

