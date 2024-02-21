Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on March 11th

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.805 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.
Atmos Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.
Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %
Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.24. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on ATO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.
Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atmos Energy Company Profile
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
