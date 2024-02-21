Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.805 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.24. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

