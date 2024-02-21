Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.50

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 190606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.16.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$14.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.05 million. Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. will post 0.0900066 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

