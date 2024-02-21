ASD Hits Market Cap of $35.89 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $35.89 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00014870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,972.33 or 1.00120031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009224 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00165450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05642138 USD and is up 6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,613,000.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

