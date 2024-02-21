ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 441,634 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 349,178 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.52.
SPRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,050,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,148,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,413,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 497,429 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
