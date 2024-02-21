ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 441,634 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 349,178 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,050,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,148,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,413,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 497,429 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.