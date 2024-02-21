Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Arrow Electronics worth $15,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 9,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 65,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 826,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,460,000 after buying an additional 226,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,436. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.71.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.69 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.