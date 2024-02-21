Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Raised to $131.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

AWI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average of $85.16.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,991,000 after purchasing an additional 569,824 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 78,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,315,000 after buying an additional 517,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.