Ark (ARK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $161.39 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001756 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $161.39 million and approximately $18.99 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002087 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002780 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,035,718 coins and its circulating supply is 179,035,604 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

