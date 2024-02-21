Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 12.3%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) traded up 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 128,335 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 68,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$40.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Get Argentina Lithium & Energy alerts:

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.