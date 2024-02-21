Ardor Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.80 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $95.75 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0958 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00071839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

