Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.35

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 402502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Archrock alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AROC

Archrock Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.42 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 124.53%.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archrock

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.