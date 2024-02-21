Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 908,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,364 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $68,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $43,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of ADM opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

