Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Holdings Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 454.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.31% of Aramark worth $27,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Aramark

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of Aramark stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $31.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 15.90%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

