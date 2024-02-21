AppLovin Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for AppLovin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.84%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

AppLovin stock opened at $57.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $225,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,331,593 shares of company stock valued at $50,770,053. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 39,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 397.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 50,929 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 923,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after buying an additional 419,221 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

