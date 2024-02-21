Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,567 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $206.77. The stock has a market cap of $157.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

