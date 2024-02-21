Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) were down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.39 and last traded at $33.49. Approximately 290,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 415,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 248,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $8,283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,290,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,096,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,042,014 shares of company stock worth $36,323,338 in the last three months. 43.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,851,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,884,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Appian by 8.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Appian by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

