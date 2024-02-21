Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,320 ($16.62) price objective on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($24.24) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.52) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($15.99) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,595 ($20.08).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANTO

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Antofagasta

ANTO traded down GBX 4.12 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,771.88 ($22.31). The stock had a trading volume of 721,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,640. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,665.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,504.58. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280 ($16.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.21). The stock has a market cap of £17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,373.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15.

In related news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.43), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($112,723.75). 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antofagasta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.