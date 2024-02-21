Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,320 ($16.62) price objective on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($24.24) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.52) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($15.99) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,595 ($20.08).
In related news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.43), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($112,723.75). 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
