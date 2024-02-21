Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Andersons Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Andersons has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at $620,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,817 shares of company stock worth $2,955,875. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

