Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.
Andersons Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of ANDE stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Andersons has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.67.
Andersons Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on Andersons
Andersons Company Profile
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Andersons
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.