AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Up 6.8%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.44. 45,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 253,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.30.

In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 3,065 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $72,425.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $72,425.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $325,422. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 574,987 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,669,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 294,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 686,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 255,658 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading

