Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT at $84.57

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

SIMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

SIMO stock opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 955,514 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 944,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,409,000 after buying an additional 365,461 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

